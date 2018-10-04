Tech

Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market: by Component (Solution, Services), Type (Video CDN, Non Video SDN), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Advertising, Online Gaming, e-Commerce, Education) – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:
Cloud content delivery network refers to a distributed network of proxy servers and their data centers. It helps in avoiding network traffic jams and decreases latency by keeping data closer to the users. Cloud content delivery network provides cost effective turbo boost. For the content delivery network requirements, IBM has partnered with Akamai Technologies in order to create the fastest and most reliable content delivery network.

Technology giants such as Akamai Technologies Inc., Google Inc., Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alcatel – Lucent SA, Internap Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc. and Ericsson are some of the major players in the cloud content delivery network market. Akamai Technologies operates a highly distributed cloud content delivery network and also enables enterprise IT administrators to reduce the costs and complexity of delivering superior video content to the consumers. The company focuses on designing cloud content delivery networks in order to prevent attacks and defend against other security threats. Whereas, Sharp Corporation focuses on serving with electronic registers that are used in order to reduce operating errors. Casio, Dell and Olivetti focus on manufacturing commercial electronics and also offers various services to the customers.
Increasing demand for mobile applications and growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping are other major factors driving the growth of the global cloud content delivery network market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding tracking customer transactions, recording sales and calculating bills is boosting the growth of the market.

The global cloud content delivery network market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, organization size and vertical. The component segment is further classified into solution and services. The solution segment is further classified into media delivery, cloud security and web performance optimization. However, media delivery sub segment is expected to hold a major share of the market owing to the rising number of internet users across the globe. High adoption of cloud based technologies is one major factors driving the growth of cloud content delivery network market.

The North American region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and increasing popularity of GPRS and server-cloud enabled cloud content delivery networks in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing use of NFC enabled smart and connected devices is another major factor driving the growth of cloud content delivery network market in the region.

The global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players:
Some of the prominent players in the global cloud content delivery network market are Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), Limelight Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel – Lucent SA (France), Internap Corporation (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), CDNetworks (Korea), Tata Communications (India) and Highwinds (U.S.).

Segments:
The global cloud content delivery network market is segmented by component, type, organization size and vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further classified into media delivery, cloud security and web performance optimization. Whereas, the service segment is further classified into analytics and monitoring, cloud storage, CDN design, support & maintenance and others. Based on type, the market is segmented into video content delivery network and non-video content delivery network. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Whereas, based on vertical, the market is segmented into advertising, online gaming, media & entertainment, e-commerce, education, healthcare and others.

Regional Analysis:
The global cloud content delivery network market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of mobile devices enabled with NFC services across various industry verticals.

Intended Audience:
• Technology Investors
• Research/Consultancy firms
• Technology Solution Providers
• Government Bodies
• Networking companies
• Cloud Content Delivery Network providers
• Data Center Providers
• Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)
• Internet Service Providers (ISPs)
• Telecom providers
• Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

