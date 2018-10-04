Lifestyle

BikeSquare Promotes with QQBikes an e-bike Excursion to The Sierra de Torremolinos Mountains

Malaga, Spain, Oct 04, 2018 — BikeSquare, the Italian startup for electric bike tours, is expanding to Spain to offer the chance of visiting and discovering by e-bike the most important Spanish cities with their different territories, history, and nature.

The province of Malaga is rich of beaches where enjoying the sun, but also of inland naturale spaces with beautiful landscape and white villages where reconnecting with the nature.

This is why BikeSquare, in collaboration with its partner, QQBikes, specialized also in mountain electric bikes, is offering the chance of an excursion of the Sierra de Torremolinos mountains, with their amazing viewpoints, just a few minutes from the centre of Torremolinos.

Thanks to the powerful Moustache electric bikes, ideal for climbing the mountain without effort, this excursion will bring visitors to ​ La Cañada del Lobo (Wolf’s Ravine)​, a stunning place in the heart of Sierra de Torremolinos.

A delightful natural environment surrounded by a dense pine forest, to climb through until reaching viewpoints, which offer some of the best panoramic views of the Costa del Sol. One viewpoint features a sculpture of a howling wolf​, overlooking the mountains of Benalmadena and Alhaurin de la Torre, from which you can see the African continent, when weather conditions permit it.

The visitors, driven by an expert guide, once reached the Viewpoint of the Wolf’s Ravine with its amazing views, will have the chance to make the most spectacular snapshots of the place. An unforgettable experience for lovers of travel and bikes!

Price: €50 por person

For more information, please visit ​ BikeSquare Malaga​. For other ebike tours and ebike rentals, please check​ BikeSquare Malaga Easy Rent​​ or download the free APP.

About BikeSquare:
BikeSquare is an Italian startup specialized in electric bike tours and smart mobility. It offers a dedicated platform and APP for e-bike tours in Italy, Spain and Slovenia. BikeSquare is partner of E.ON, the German electric energy company, for services regarding the promotion of smart mobility. https://ebike.bikesquare.eu

About QQBikes:
QQBikes is a group of people passionate about their work. Trained in their profession for years, they guarantee professionalism, fun and exciting tours. They offer different models of bikes and electric bikes to visit Malaga without efforts and in ecological and easy way. QQBikes has 2 locations, the first one at the Pier One Commercial Centre, Port of Malaga, and the second one at the Sporting Port of Marbella for the spring and summer seasons.

Contact:
Patrizia Massano
BikeSquare Expansion Manager
BikeSquare Srls
Localita’ Ciocchini, 18
12060 Novello (Cuneo) Italy
+34 692587561
patrizia@bikesquare.eu
https://ebike.bikesquare.eu/en

