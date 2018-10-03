Business

Stem Cell Assay Market l Size l Trends | Industry Forecast Report 2023

Market Overview:
In the year 2018, The Global Stem Cell Assay Market was valued at USD 782.07 Million. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 1962.31 Million with pace of 20.2% CAGR. Stem cells are a unique type of cells in the body that are not differentiated but they have the potential to transform into any other type of cells in the body. They divide and produce more cells and hence they are used in various applications of stem cells in regenerative medicine.

Growing number of cancer cases and technological advancements in the specific field are estimated to drive the market.

Market Segmentation
By Assay
Cell Viability
Cell Differentiation
Identification

By Technology
Adult Stem Cell Kits
Human Embryonic Stem Cells Kits

By Application
Regenerative Medicines
Drug Development
Clinical Research

By Product
Instruments
Detection Kits
By End User
Research Institutes
Industry Research

Key players:
The major shareholders of the Global Stem Cell Assay Market include Cell Biolabs Inc, Hemogenix, Cellular Dynamics International Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Promega Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Bio-Techne Corporation.

