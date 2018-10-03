Education

SISTec Ratibad constitutes its student activity council

Comment(0)

SISTec-E and SJStec-R located at Ratibad campus formed its Student Activity Council (SAC) for the year 2018-19 with members comprising from various branches of engineering. The member’s took pledge to follow all duties and guidelines sincerely and honestly with traditions and ethos of the institution. The elected members was honoured and congratulated with role badges by Principal, Dr Jyoti Deshmukh and Vice-Principal Dr Ekta Mishra in a ceremony in which faculty members and students were present. Apart from above council members were formed for Branch Coordination, Cultural Committee, Training &Placement Committee, SPORTS Commit-tee, Hostel & Mess, IT& Editorial Committee Sudhir Kumar Agrawal Chairman, Sager Group congratulated all the members of Student Activity Council and Dr. JvotiDesh-mulch, Principal SISTec-E/R, welcomed all the members on the board.
http://www.sistec.ac.in/

Related Articles
Education

Jeevanjot Singh, A Jamboree student of Gurugram centre scores a perfect 340 in the GRE

editor

10 May 2018 – Gurugram (India) – Jeevanjot Singh, a Jamboree student of Gurugram centre scored a perfect 340/340 in the GRE exam on April 3rd, 2018. Jeevanjot is the 2nd student in Jamboree’s history to score full marks after Arjun Shah – a Jamboree Dadar centre student. The Graduate Record Examinations or GRE is […]
Education

Sygma Solutions Now Partners With Mala For Locating Hard-To-Find Utilities

Sygma Solutions is the leading provider of training for underground utility location equipment in the UK and is proud to partner with Mala, the manufacturers of the Easy Locator. The Easy Locator uses ground penetrating radar and is thus able to locate non-metallic buried utilities down to a depth of as much as 4 metres, […]
Education

ACAD Corp. is now Offering Marketing Courses in Dubai for Executives and Business Professionals

Giza, Egypt : ACAD Corp. is a pioneer for providing consultation and training courses in the MENA region. They are now offering marketing courses for executives and business professionals to enhance their management skills. ACAD Corp. is a well-established firm known for providing training courses and certifications for individuals and professionals in Dubai. They have […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *