Sanitary Inspector At Andheri Base

What: In a fictitious town Bandalpur, a sanitation worker has attempted suicide due to lack of facilities for the sanitation workers. This incident has shaken the whole nation. Labour Law Ministry decides to inspect the whole event. They send an undercover Government inspector to investigate the corruption in Municipality of Bandalpur. There, Mayor of Bandalpur, Mrs. Sampada Raina gets scared when she comes to know of this. Her job and position is at stake. She asks her subordinates to find out about this Inspector. Her subordinates mistake a con-man called Kumar as the government inspector. This con-man is a fugitive. Sampada and her subordinate visit to him and serve him to the best of their capabilities. Initially, the con-man is afraid but as he realizes that they are mistaking him for someone else, he starts taking advantage of the situation. This avalanches to chaos and confusion till the truth comes out.

Cast: Jyoti Pant, Vinod Acharya, Vivek Singh, Ekta Sri, Sahil Patel, Sameer Sharma, and Yajuvendra Pratap Singh.

Writer and Director: Rahul Ramchandani

When: 5th October 2018

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

Where: Whistling Woods Andheri Base Sharyans Audeus, Link Road (Same lane as Fun Republic), Andheri (West)

Fees: INR 249

Book your tickets now : https://in.bookmyshow.com/mumbai/plays/jab-khuli-kitaab/ET00083999

