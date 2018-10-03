Prateek Parmar has another feather in the cap with ‘Suryansh’

Kamal Patel and Sachin Desai’s next, Suryansh, is already the most anticipated Gujrati film of the year! The Freddy Daruwala and Heena Achhra starrer is releasing on October 5th. The movie is about a daring police officer on the mission to reduce crime rates.

Suryansh is a one-of-its-kind action film. The action is designed by Prateek Parmar, who is a professional martial arts director. He says, “Suryansh is something that has never happened in Gujarati cinema before. It is purely based on extraordinary action sequences. Being a trained martial arts practitioner, I can perform the stunts without the help of any equipment so I really applaud the rest of the cast who pulled off the scenes flawlessly.”

Suryansh has already gained a huge following of action lovers since the trailer launch. It is being described as a “thrilling roller coaster ride of action, drama, emotions, mystery and an ending that is impossible to predict.”

Prateek adds, “My journey in martial arts has been influenced a lot from popular western action movies and performers. That is reflected in the action choreography for Suryansh.” Prateek has several action sequences to his credit such as the 2018 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Vicky Kaushal’s CODE advertisement among others. His very own web series – Raging Fist, is making rounds as the first action web series of India and has received acclaim from around the world. When asked about his ventures into other genres he says, “I live for martial arts. So far I am only planning on projects that are based in action. I would love to explore more unique storylines with martial arts at its core”

Prateek Parma will also be seen as a cast in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The movie became the first Indian film to win the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. He also did the action sequences for the movie.