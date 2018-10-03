Lifestyle

Merakii to associate with Dermacol

Comment(0)

The marketing communication agency will be responsible for handling Public Relation activity of the company.

As the Dermacol brand keeps expanding, you can find the products range in more than 60 countries all over the world. Dermacol products are used by women of various nationalities, complexions and ages. The original Czech brand Dermacol has been cherishing female beauty for over half a century. One of the first covering foundations in the world was developed in Dermacol’s Czech laboratory. It began being used by Hollywood in the 1960s, and ever since, Dermacol has been synonymous with perfect skin make-up, not only in the Czech Republic, but all over the world.

As a part of the Association, MERAKII will be responsible for handling the media activities of Dermacol.

Bhgayashree singh Director Merakii LLP, said, “We are excited about the tie-up and we are sure that we can add a lot of value to Dermacol’s

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Solar Access – Your Sun, Your Shade

Solar access is the availability of (or access to) unobstructed, direct sunlight. Your access to sunlight becomes important if you use solar energy for space heating (and cooling), water heating, electricity, and/or daylighting. Solar access issues emerged in the United States initially as a means by which landowners could attempt to protect their “access,” or […]
Lifestyle

Get fashion trend 925 sterling silver bracelet for yourself, here some of the advice have to know

Fine silver of 99.9% purity is generally too soft to produce functional objects. This is why silver is usually alloyed with copper to give it strength and at the same time to preserve ductility and beauty of this precious metal. Sterling silver has 92.5% of silver and 7.5% of other metals to become the alloy […]
Lifestyle

There have some tips about how to get woman earrings.

You cannot find more beautifully designed earrings than them. Matched with the right clothes and accessories, such as a glamorous pearl ring, they are able to make any woman stand out from the crowd with style and elegance. These earrings are specially made to bring your best parts to light and highlight your charm and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *