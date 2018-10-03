Health and Wellness

Houston, TX Dentist Now Offering Sedation Dentistry

HOUSTON, TX, September 27, 2018 — Jeff Lewis, DDS — The local Houston dental practice of Dr. Jeff Lewis, DDS is now proud to offer sedation dentistry for those patients that experience dental anxiety and/or want a more relaxed and calming experience at the dental office. At their Houston dental office near you, Dr. Lewis is proud to offer both laughing gas sedation and IV sedation depending upon your level of dental anxiety. Laughing gas sedation can be an excellent option for those with mild to moderate anxiety while IV sedation is a better choice for those with moderate to severe levels of anxiety. Interested in scheduling your appointment with sedation dentistry? Contact their dentist in Houston today. They’d be happy to get you on the schedule.

Preventive Dentistry Services
For patients interested in preventing dental complications and protecting their smile, their dentist in Houston, TX offers an assortment of preventive dentistry services, including:

Comprehensive Dental Examinations
Professional Dental Cleanings
Sleep Apnea Treatments
TMJ/TMD Treatments

Restorative Dentistry Services
For patients that are suffering from tooth decay, damage or other imperfections, restorative dentistry services can be the perfect option. Their Houston dentist is proud to offer:

Tooth-Colored Dental Fillings
Dental Crowns
Dental Bridges
Dentures
Partials
Dental Implants

Cosmetic Dentistry Services
For those patients interested in improving the appearance of their smile, their dentist in Houston also offers a variety of cosmetic dentistry services which include:

Teeth Whitening Treatments
Dental Veneers
Orthodontic Retainers

Periodontic Dentistry Services
For patients that suffer from gingivitis or more advanced forms of periodontal gum disease, their periodontic dentistry services can help reduce symptoms and manage your condition, services include:

Tooth Scaling
Root Planing

Endodontic Dentistry Services
For patients that are suffering from a severely infected, decayed, damaged or problematic tooth, endodontic dentistry services can help alleviate the issues, services include:

Root Canal Therapy
Simple Tooth Extractions
Surgical Tooth Extractions
Wisdom Teeth Removal

Whether you are interested in preventing dental complications, restoring an affected tooth, improving your smile or getting dental issues under control, their dentist in 77057 would be more than happy to help. Suffer from dental anxiety? Don’t forget to ask about their new sedation dentistry that can provide you with a more relaxing experience while at the dentist.

At the dental practice of Jeff Lewis, DDS they are proud to offer personalized care, tailored to each patient. Their dentist in Houston, TX provides only modern treatment options and uses the latest in dental technology. Dr. Jeff Lewis, their Houston dentist has over 35 years of experience in the dental field and is always accepting new patients.

Ready to schedule your dental appointment with sedation dentistry? Contact the Houston dental practice of Jeff Lewis, DDS today!

