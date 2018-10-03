Tech

Homeland Security Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2020

The global homeland security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 to reach a market size of USD 364.44 billion by 2020. The market was valued at USD 245.72 billion in 2013. Increasing demand for equipments to tackle issues such as terrorist threats, cross border insurgency, illegal immigration, human and drug trafficking and cyber threats are fuelling the growth of this market.

On the basis of security type, the homeland security market can be categorized into eight segments including aviation security, maritime security, border security, critical infrastructure security, cyber security, CBRN security, mass transit security, and others (C3I, public safety, and counter terror intelligence). Cyber security segment was the largest segment and accounted for 39.31% of the global market in 2013 due to worldwide increase in demand for products and solutions to counter the cyber threats. The cyber security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The market for homeland security is primarily driven by several government initiatives undertaken to restrict increasing terrorist threats and cross border insurgency. In addition, rising cases of illegal immigration, drug smuggling and human trafficking is compelling the governments of various nations to invest heavily in procurement of homeland security products.. Adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by various armies for border surveillance is also influencing the growth of this category.

North America is the leading regional market due to technological advancement and huge expenditure in defense segment. North America is followed closely by the Asia Pacific owing to its substantial investments in military technologies by countries such as China and India. European region is also a promising market and has shown a rapid growth for homeland security products for countering terrorist threats. In rest of the world, the growth of homeland security market is largely driven by countries such as Brazil, UAE and Turkey.

