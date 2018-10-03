Uncategorized

Haiku Designs is now Showcasing an Exclusive Range of Eco-Friendly Dining Room Furniture

Boulder, CO, – Inspired by the Zen Aesthetic of simplicity and harmony with life, Haiku Designs offers Asian, Japanese and modern style furniture from all over the world. Taking a step further, they have now incorporated a new range of eco-friendly Dining Room Furniture.

Haiku Designs furniture and Mattress Company is always working to offer their customers the latest trends and designs in the home furnishing accessories. Spending time with family and having your meals together builds memories, strong ties, and ultimately brings people closer. Keeping that in mind, Haiku Designs have created a unique collection of eco-friendly dining furniture made from sustainable and renewable products for your home. for those special moments when family and friends come together.

Haiku Designs special collection of Eco-Friendly dining room furniture is not only attractive, it is also versatile, meaning it is big enough for a full house gathering and on the other hand, it is comfortable enough for a romantic dinner for two as well. Their dining room furniture collection is available in several different configurations and variations that allow you to choose the exact combination of table, chairs, and bench that will eventually fit your exact budget and sitting requirements.

The affordable eco-friendly dining room furniture by Haiku Designs offers a classic Asian style in a graceful and elegant design that includes an added benefit of eco-friendly and sustainable products and creating a look and feel of relaxed ambiance. You can choose the dining furniture from any of their showcased products including Amu Dining Room Collection, Tentai Round Dining Room Collection, Audrey Walnut Dining Room Collection, and much more.

So, if you are planning for a gathering with your friends and family over a cozy family dinner then visit Haiku Designs and experience this calm, restful space in your own home.

About the Company
Haiku Designs is an eco-friendly company that offers Modern, Asian, and Contemporary furniture designed to complement and enhance any home environment. You can buy directly online through their website with low-cost or free shipping to anywhere within the United States and Canada. If you prefer to view the products in person, you can enjoy the touch and feel of their furniture products in their retail showroom located in Boulder,
Colorado.
Haiku Designs
Boulder, Colorado
Telephone: + 1-800-736-7614
Fax: + 303-666-5837
Website: https://www.haikudesigns.com

