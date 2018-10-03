Uncategorized

Global Pigments Market, Organic Pigment Sales World, World Organic Pigment Market, US Pigments Market : Ken Research

Comment(0)

According to the report analysis, ‘GLOBAL PIGMENTS MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2022 – BY ORGANIC PIGMENT (AZO, PHTHALOCYANINE & HPP) AND INORGANIC PIGMENT (TITANIUM DIOXIDE, IRON OXIDE, CHROME BASED AND OTHERS) AND BY END USERS (PAINT & COATINGS, PLASTICS, PRINTING INK, CONSTRUCTION AND OTHERS)’ states that the growth in global pigments market by surge in paints and coatings and printings ink industry and this market has registered a constant growth with the significant CAGR in the last five years. Moreover, in the last years millions tons of organic, inorganic and special pigments were marketed across the globe.
Pigment is a substance which is used for changing the color of reflected whereas, a pigment must have a huge tinting mobility related to the material color and must be stable in solid form at moving temperature. The pigments which are not permanent are known as fugitive and gets faded over the time with the exposure of light. On the basis of region, APAC has been the largest manufacture followed by Americas, Europe and Rest of the World whereas, the nation wise, China has been the largest producer of Pigment followed by US, India, Germany, UK and Brazil. Moreover, the stern execution of surrounding regulations has overblown the global commodity pricing of many goods. The reputed leading players in the ecosystem have invested in the underdeveloped latest products with producing, environmental and cost sustainability in order to widen the product portfolio and profile. Moreover, on the basis of type, the sales of inorganic pigment is accounted the global pigment market in 2017 and China was the great consumer for inorganic pigment followed by US, India other European, Asian and CIS countries.
The performance of organic pigment market is collateral to the advancement of the numerous coating market sectors additional effects like color trend and substitution of lead chromates majorly in appearing industries. Whereas, on the basis of application, the paints and coating market is majorly accounted the global pigment market meanwhile, the applications includes refinishing, automobile, architectural, furniture, aerospace, decorative, industrial maintenance are the effective application segments for paints. Moreover, paints and coatings was followed by plastic market, construction, printing inks and several others.
The global pigment market is full of organized and unorganized players whereas, this market is dominated by the existence of organized players and these players have well accepted the manufactured plants spread around the world meanwhile, the unorganized producers usually have a restricted number of items, which are personalized to gather the demand of only a few companies or the local industry necessity. Moreover, besides from India and China, the construction and transportation of pigment from other Asia Pacific regions is also likely to increase in a significant manner. Therefore, in the coming years the global market of pigment will grow more significantly over the decades with the more production and export of pigments.
To know more, click on the link below:
https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/global-pigments-market/157431-101.html
Related Report :-
https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/china-organic-pigments-market/152236-101.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/china-dyes-market/151501-101.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/india-dyes-market/149540-101.html
Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
sales@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Related Articles
Uncategorized

China Company Announces An Extensive Range Of Flexible LED Strips For Various Applications

Shenzhen, China – Instead of using traditional incandescent bulbs, people have now started using LED lights that not only save energy, but are also adequately versatile to be used in different applications. China based Elstar Electronic produces LED strip lights that are easy, cost-effective as well as elegant for both indoor and outdoor applications. The […]
Uncategorized

Fog Computing Market- Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2022

  Market Highlights: The increasing expansion of Internet of things and wireless connectivity of physical objects is expected in high generation of data. It will become need of an hour to efficiently manage the data on network edge than to process on cloud. Fog computing will support in solving the problem at data level by […]
Uncategorized

Fit My Body Provides Qualitative Advice in Health and Beauty

17th September 2018 – Fit My Body provides great opportunities for those who are motivated to start a new lifestyle and forget about problems with health and other related issues. For everyone who wonder to have a better understanding of the particular beauty concept, how it should look like and how to reach the highest […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *