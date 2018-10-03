Tech

Global Brain Computer Interface Market

According to a new report, Global Brain Computer Interface Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Brain Computer Interface Market is expected to reach $1790.4 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Brain Computer Interface Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to reach a market size of $411.8 million by 2022. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.9% during 2016-2022.

The Non-invasive market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Brain Computer Interface Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The Invasive market is expected to reach a market size of $248.9 million by 2022. However, Partially invasive market is expected to grow at CAGR of 14.5% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Brain Computer Interface market, globally. Based on the type, the Brain Interface Market is segmented into Invasive, Non-invasive and Partially invasive. Based on the Application, the market is segmented across Healthcare, Communication & Control, Gaming & Entertainment, Smart homes controls and Others. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Nihon Koden Corporation, Mind Solutions, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Openbci, Cortech Solutions, Neurosky, Emotiv, Guger Technologies OEG.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-brain-computer-interface-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Type, Application and Geography.

Global Brain Computer Interface Market, by Type

Invasive
Non-invasive
Partially invasive
Global Brain Computer Interface Market, by Application

Healthcare
Communication & Control
Gaming & Entertainment
Smart homes controls
Others
Global Brain Computer Interface Market, by Geography

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
LAMEA
