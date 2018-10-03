Business

Get safe browsing and Wi-Fi Security with VPN-Box

Comment(0)

In the world of technology and digitization, security and safety are two terms which
are very much important. Any data if get leaked or threaten by any other third-party leads to
the big misfortune for a person or a company. In keeping this view, recently EXADELIX, LLC
launch a new application VPN-Box available for the iOS platform. The main aim behind this is
to offer the fast and secure Virtual Private Network. This is how one can easily get a
confidential configuration within few minutes.
VPN which stands for Virtual Private Network is an encrypted confidential connection chain
from the device to a network over the internet. It secures WIFI & other personal connection.
In addition to making it more compatible the company adds some of the user-friendly
features which are as follow:
• No registration: Before beginning, this application does not need any kind of
registration as many apps needs. It simply one tap connection where you just need to
tap and enjoy the connection. This simplifies the work for the user.
• No logs saved: Developers also focus on more security and that is why this app is not
saving any kind of log.
• Checking the space of data: User can also check the uploaded and downloaded data
space.
• To reaching unauthorized access: It makes a restriction on unauthorized access. This
will ensure the safety and security.
• One tap connection: It is very easy to make the connection for safety. Just one tap
and the connection will be established.
• Easy accessing: The accessing of this application is really easy. Making the concept
easy for everyone.

The company also reveals about the payment in terms of the subscription. On the
confirmation of purchase, the payment will be charged to iTunes account. The renewing of
the subscription will be automatically done unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours
before the end of the current period. The user can turn off the auto-renewal within 24 hours
using the user’s account settings. When the user purchases the subscription to the
publication, the unused portion of a free trial period if offered will be forfeited.
Overall, the VPN-Box is providing an easy way for browsing data in a secure way. It will
prevent the unauthorized people from eavesdropping on the traffic. It’s a kind of firewall that
will give you security. So make this app is useful for professional and non-professional both.
Secure your browsing with VPN-Box that provides a virtual private network with one tap
connection approach. Get your VPN connection anytime or anywhere.

Related Articles
Business

Global Emamectin Benzoate 5% Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Emamectin Benzoate 5% Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Emamectin Benzoate 5% industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Emamectin […]
Business

5 Fundamental Strategies for Investing in Real Estate

There are quite a bit of factors to discover in Real Estate ahead of you commence investing. The truth is, investing in Real Estate is a lot more difficult than the stocks investing. That is certainly why Real Estate has become the frequent investing region for many individuals and as a result have come to […]
Business

Amanvana Spa and Resort Brand Collateral Design – Exit Design

editor

Exit Design is a creative design agency in Bangalore, which helped in designing the identity of ‘The Rainbow Room’ at Amanvana Coorg. We helped in capturing beauty of the unique flora and fauna of this luxury resort. Know how Amanvana Spa & Resort was delighted with the end output.For more details, Visit us at- http://www.exitdesign.in/projects/amanvana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *