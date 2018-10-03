Food Service Equipment Market Global Analysis & Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Food Service Equipment Market Market 2018

Food Service Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Food Service Equipment Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global key players forecast to 2023

Global Food Service Equipment Market by Product (Cooking Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, Warewashing Equipment, Food Holding & Serving Equipment and Others), End-User (Full Service Restaurants, Quick Service Restaurants, Caterers, Hotels & Clubs and Others) & by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

The global food service equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.16% during the period.

Market Synopsis of Global Food Service Equipment

Food service equipment are widely used for food handling and processing applications, and are popular in full-service restaurants. The equipment plays a vital role in food service industry for preparing and serving a variety of food items.

The growth of global food service equipment market can majorly be attributed to growth of hospitality, industry resulting in rising number of hotels and restaurants. Increasing demand for energy-efficient products and growing demand for quick service restaurants is also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the rising number of hotel industry is also augmented by increasing tourism. However, high capital investment is the major restraint that could hinder the growth of the market.

Global Food Service Equipment Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the report into 3 key dynamics for enhanced understanding;

By Products : Comprises Cooking Equipment, Ware-washing Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, and Food Holding & Serving Equipment among others.

By End-Users : Quick Service Restaurants, Full Service Restaurants, and Caterers, Hotels & Clubs, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

Meiko (Germany), Hobart Corporation (U.S.), Ali Group S.p.A (Italy), Fujimak Corporation (Japan), Manitowoc Company Inc. (U.S.), Hoshizaki Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dover Corporation (U.S.), Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc. (U.S.), Tupperware Brands Corporation (U.S.) and Electrolux AB (Sweden) are some of the leading players operating in the global food service equipment market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

May 25, 2018 – Marrone Custom Cooking (Italy), a leading global custom cooking equipment specialist announced the acquisition of Iglu Cold Systems, a front-of-house refrigerator specialist. The firm manufacturers custom cooking suites for the international foodservice industry, also owns Steelnovo, a fabricating and counter manufacturing company as well as the recently acquired Australia-based pizza oven manufacturer, Phoenix Ovens. The acquisition of Iglu Cold Systems using the expertise of refrigerator manufacturing is expected to expand its customer offering further.

May 25, 2018 – Supply & Equipment Foodservice Alliance (SEFA – US), a nationwide network of leading supply and equipment dealers and manufacturers and the industry’s leading foodservice buying, marketing, and training group announced its annual awards honoring 25 foodservice equipment and supplies companies. Also, SEFA, for the first time presented its Dream Team Award, recognizing the strong relationships between dealers, suppliers, and independent manufacturers. Receiving this award were Jeff Michael of Delfield, Lizzie Kratz of EVI, and Danny Lane of Lane Mktg.

