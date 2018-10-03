Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Testing Market Regional, and country-level analysis 2023

Overview:

In the year 2018, Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Testing Market was valued at USD 0.22 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 0.29 Billion at pace of 6.09% CAGR.

Pregnancy test kits are medical devices which are used to diagnose the possibility of pregnancy in females. The device detects tiny amount of hCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin; female pregnancy hormone). It appears in the blood and urine of pregnant women as early as 10 days after conception.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Testing Market is driven due to factors like increasing prevalence of infertility and gynecological disorders, growing demand for fast and self-contained tests, and rising awareness about home-based pregnancy detection kits. In addition, technological advancements, and increasing age of first pregnancy is expected to dirve the market growth. However, high cost of pregnancy testing kits, and low adaptation rate of these kits are expected to restrain the growth rate for Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Testing Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Testing Market has been primarily divided into China, India, South Korea, Japan and Australia. Asia-Pacific regions like India, China and Japan are rapidly growing due increasing population, rising incidences of gynecological disorders which is expected to witness high growth rate for Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Testing Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Asia-Pacific Pregnancy Testing Market are Alere Inc., Quidel Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., bioMérieux SA, Geratherm Medical AG, Germaine Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Kent Pharmaceuticals, Rite-Aid, Procter & Gamble Co., DCC Plc., and Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH.

