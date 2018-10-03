Health and Wellness

18th world congress on clinical nursing & practice

Dear. Colleague,
Conference Series llc LTD takes immense pleasure & feels honoured in inviting the contributors across the globe to attend the “18th World Congress on Clinical Nursing & Practice” which will be held in May 13-14, 2019 at Rome, Italy.
1. Target Spectators: We extend warm welcome to distinguished Nobel laureates, Speakers, Delegates, Exhibitors, Researchers, Students, Nurses, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Healthcare Professionals, etc. from around the world to explore the Knowledge in Nursing and its line.
Theme: This conference is organized around the theme “Explore Opportunities, Best Practices & Recent Developments in Nursing & Practice”, which covers a wide range of critically important sessions from basic research to latest innovations in the field of Nursing and Clinical Nurse Practicing.

