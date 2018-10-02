Business

Sales Rain Opens Cafe Lluvia, a Coffee Shop Inside a Coworking Space

Comment(0)

After the successful launch of its very first coworking space, Sales Rain follows up with another milestone as they open Cafe Lluvia – the very first local cashless coffee shop inside a shared office located at the 41st floor of Pioneer Highlands Tower 2 in Mandaluyong City.
Its name heralding from the Spanish equivalent of the word Rain, Cafe Lluvia depicts the downpour of warmth and comfort, personified by hearty drinks and snacks. Blending together two of the most common necessity for a perfect workday – quality coffee and productive spaces – Sales Rain has created the perfect safe haven for today’s young professionals.
Held last Tuesday, August 1, the café officially released its coffee stamp card to its tenants. Each one containing twenty five slots which can be used to claim their daily free coffee. Members are entitled to one (1) cup per day.
With the intent of creating a warmer work environment, Sales Rain designed its very first coworking space to become the home of freelancers and entrepreneurs, providing them with everything they need to be productive.

Sales Rain is a US incorporated company providing premier seat leasing services, coworking spaces, private office facilities and call center solutions with branch offices registered in the Philippines.
You can find them online at www.salesrain.com.

Related Articles
Business

Vehicle Accessories Provides The Best Kayak Carriers For Your Vehicle

editor

There are lots of Kayak carriers in the market today – let’s check out the best that would suit almost any vehicle on the Australian road. Read on. You’ve just completed your induction training and are looking forward to buy your first Kayak but how will you bring it home and more importantly, how will […]
Business

IBWSS China 2019 :Unlock the Chinese Wine Market For Global Bulk Producers

In November 2019, Beverage Trade Network will host the first-ever International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show (IBWSS) in Shanghai, China. The two day event (November 5-6, 2019) will include an exhibition trade show floor for buyers and sellers to meet in a central marketplace, as well as a series of speaker presentations, panel discussions, and […]
Business

Digestive Health Products Market 2023 Extend Growth and Technology Leadership: Vendors, Trends, Challenges, Drivers

Market Definition: The increasing sale of digestive health products is driven by the increasing health concerns towards Digestive disorders which in turn have raised the consumption of the digestive supplements, fibers and live gut-friendly microorganisms. Changing consumer’s preference and healthy consumption trends is supporting the sale of the product. Consumption of digestive health products is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *