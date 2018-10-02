Entertainment

Off beat cinema is now receiving deserved commercial success: Niharica Raizada,

Comment(0)

Mumbai 1st October 2018 (News Helpline)

Niharica Raizada who will mark her commercial debut with ‘Total Dhamaal’ says off beat cinema is now receiving its, deserved commercial success.

Raizada was present at the 9th Jagran Film Festival’s closing awards on Sunday night alongside director, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, actor Vineet Kumar Singh, Swara Bhaskar, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Bhatt and many more bollywood celebrities.

Asked if she thinks Bollywood filmmakers are able to make more quirky and different kind of cinema since audience preferences has now changed, “Filmmakers are doing their best. By what the box office numbers are suggesting people are loving very different kind of cinema. People have loved films like Stree, Mulk. I got the chance to watch some of this years releases at Jagran and they were amazing. Off beat cinema is now receiving its deserved commercial success which is amazing to see.”

Talking about her upcoming multi starrer, ‘Total Dhamaal’ she said, “You wont be dissatisfied with the film, it is a full comedy entertainer and a masala film. The entire film itself is a cherished memory for me because it has been the biggest project for me. The film will release in few months, in December.”

Niharica will appear next in the Indra Kumar’s ‘Total Dhamaal.’ along side Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and more.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, ‘Total Dhamaal’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios.

The film is scheduled to release in December.

