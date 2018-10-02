Lifestyle

Mouhajer International Design Is An Exceptional Interior Design Fit Out Company

Comment(0)

Mouhajer International Design
Office No. 1807-1808 Westburry Tower 1,
Business Bay,
Dubai. U.A.E

Tel: +971 43466 221
Email: info@mouhajerdesign.com

Established as a leading and favoured interior design company in Dubai, Mouhajer International Design provides a total interior design solution that aims to meet the highest standard of creativity and excellence.
With a vision for achieving regional benchmark status, Mouhajer International Design is considered to be one of the best providers of bespoke fit out work.

The company is driven by its founder Maher Mouhajer who has a freshly innovative style that distinguishes the company from its peers. The company has contributed to the field of design on a vast spectrum ranging from private residences, prestigious offices and luxurious hotels providing all its interior design, custom design furniture and fit out solutions.

Founder of Mouhajer International Design, Maher Mouhajer notes, “We are there from creation to implementation, and we successfully deliver the client’s vision and ensure we bridge the gap between aesthetics and value”.

They have an expert team of skilled craftsman and motivated professionals with a firmly established reputation that helps find perfection at every stage.

Mouhajer International Design is a premier custom design fit out company that offers a broad range of interior design services. Their innovative and creative designs make them one of the most sought-after interior design companies in Dubai. The company expertise includes residential, commercial and hospitality interior design services.

About Us
Mouhajer International Design was founded in 1999 and reflects classical design styles and modern day contemporary styles. The team is headed by Maher who is a passionate expert at giving remarkable attention to detail. We offer bespoke design solutions and the design process is guided from start to finish. Offering residential, commercial and hospitality design services, our designs are sophisticated and stylish and will blend the traditional with the ornate to create beautifully crafted residential and commercial interior solutions. For more information, visit our website on http://www.mahermouhajer.com/

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Seiko Chronograph Quartz Alarm SNAF72 SNAF72P1 SNAF72P Men’s Watch

The Seiko Chronograph Quartz Alarm SNAF72 SNAF72P1 SNAF72P Men’s Watch takes it all in stride! The Seiko 7T62 Caliber Japanese quartz movement is built to operate on the least amount of power without losing more than 15 seconds (including accuracy thresholds) on either side a month. Or, that’s what the accompanying literature claims. Reality says […]
Lifestyle

Gomera Apartments Offers Accommodations for Holidaymakers

editor

The family-run apartment owners offer convenient accommodations for guests wishing to make the most of their holiday in La Gomera at the Gomera Apartments. [LA GOMERA, 19/02/2018] – British holidaymakers need not worry about looking for a place to stay in La Gomera, says Gomera Apartments. The family-owned business offers a unique range of accommodations […]
Lifestyle

How to find a unique 925 sterling silver necklace for your mother or daughter

The first thing that you will have to look into when buying sterling silver jewellery is that it has ‘925’ or ‘SS’ engraved on it. But look out for those who claim that what they are selling are genuine silver making use of the 925 marking but are selling jewellery that is far cheaper than […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *