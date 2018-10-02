Mobile Power Bank Market 2018 Analysis, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

The Smartphones have become crucial part of our day to day life and are equipped with powerful Operating systems such as Android, Symbian, iOS that allow the user to play games, run multimedia player, access video calling and stay connected to external world via high speed internet services which leads high consumption of battery in smartphone. Mobile power bank is a portable battery charging device by which the user can charge mobile devices anywhere and anytime. It is medium sized electronic devices comprised of special battery, in special case with required circuitry to control the power flow. Mobile power banks allow the user to store the electrical energy depending on the capacity (mAh) to charge up small computing devices such as Smartphone and Tablet.

The performance of Mobile Power Bank Market depends on the battery inside. The most common types of battery are Lithium ion (Li-ion) and Lithium polymer (Li-polymer). Li-ion batteries have high energy density with low cost however the efficiency of Li-ion batteries decreases with time even when not in use and are available in rectangular shape only. Li-ion Battery is suitable for frequent use of Mobile power bank.

Li-polymer Based Mobile Power banks are lightweight, have lower energy density as compared to Li-ion but offers many features such as protective circuitry that ensures safety on the electronic gadget, are available in various shape that makes suitable for smartphones. Li-polymer based Mobile power bank is suitable for less frequent uses as compared to Li-ion.

These are the key factors that have acted as driver for the Mobile Power bank market.

Get Sample Report of Mobile Power Bank Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1839

Hence the market for Mobile Power bank is expected to grow at 24% CAGR (2018-2022).

However, the mobile power banks have thick case and the battery is itself heavy that sometimes feel as extra baggage. The Mobile Power Bank has to be charge before using it as secondary power source. These are also some of the restrain factors for Mobile Power bank Market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of Mobile Power bank are- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(South Korea), Sony Corporation(Japan),Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation(Japan), Xiaomi Inc.(China), Apacer Technology, Inc.(Taiwan), Anker Technology Co. Limited(USA), Gold Peak Industries (Holdings), Ltd.(Hong Kong), Lenovo Group Ltd.(U.S.), PNY Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) The Targus Corporation (U.S.), OPPO Electronics Corp.(U.S.), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.(Taiwan), among others.

Segments:

Global Mobile Power Bank Market has been segmented on the Basis of Capacity, Battery Type, Power bank type and No. of USB ports. The Capacity includes 1000-2500mAh, 2600-5000mAh, 5100-10400mAh and above 10400mA. Battery type has been identified as Li-ion and Li-polymer. Power bank type consists of Portable, USB Plugin, Solar Chargers and Others whereas Number of Port can be Single and Multiple Port.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of Mobile Power bank Market due to the high number of users of smartphone and electronic gadget in the regions such as China and India. China is most populous country in world and has highest no. of mobile phone users followed by India. The growing no. of mobile phone users and heavy use of internet services in this region is contributing the market of Mobile Power bank to grow and achieve new heights.

North America is showing major growth in Mobile Power bank Market due to the third largest no. of smart phone users and high requirement of internet-based services in mobile phones is also supporting the market of mobile power bank market.

Europe is expected to register healthy growth in the Mobile Power bank Market due to large no. of portable devices connected to the internet. Germany has the largest no. of internet users followed by United Kingdom and France. The heavy use of GPS and high speed internet, Wi-Fi variations consume battery much results in increasing demand of Mobile Power Bank.

Get Sample Report of Mobile Power Bank Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-power-bank-market-1839

Intended Audience

Consumer Electronics

Battery manufacturers

Smartphone Industry

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com