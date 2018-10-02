Business

IT Services Industry Include Technology, Supplies, Capacity, Production, Profit, Price, & Competition 2018

Global IT Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Scope
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global IT Services market
– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global IT Services market
– Leading company profiles reveal details of key IT Services market players’ global operations and financial performance
– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global IT Services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to buy
– What was the size of the global IT Services market by value in 2017?
– What will be the size of the global IT Services market in 2022?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global IT Services market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– Who are the top competitors in the global IT Services market?

Key Highlights
– The IT services industry is valued as the combination of the business process outsourcing (BPO) services market, the application services market, and the infrastructure services market.
– The BPO services market is valued as the revenues accrued from the provision of client relationship management BPO, finance & accounting BPO, human resource outsourcing, knowledge process outsourcing, managed print services, procurement BPO, and vertical-specific BPO services.
– The application services market is valued as the revenues accrued from the provision of application development, management, and testing services.
– The infrastructure services market is valued as the revenues accrued from the provision of application hosting and data center services, hybrid and cloud services, co-location services, desktop support and mangement services, storage services and security services.
– All currency conversions are at constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.
– The global IT services industry generated revenues of $697.7bn in 2017, representative of a CAGR of 2.8% during 2013-2017.
– Infrastructure services was the industry’s most lucrative segment in 2017, with total revenues of $314.7bn, equivalent to 45.1% of the industry’s overall value.
– An increasing demand for the technology and expertise of service providers, alongside the implementation and development of emerging technologies such as big data, e-commerce, and the IoT will be key growth drivers.

