iDTRONIC goes to ICT & Logistiek 2018 @ Jaarbeus Fair in Utrecht, Netherlands

This year, iDTRONIC presents itself together with its partner Elincom as part of the AIM BeNeLux Community booth at the ICT & Logistiek trade fair in Utrecht.

ICT & Logistics is an annual event where you will find the (ICT) solutions necessary to carry out logistics processes efficiently and effectively. ICT & Logistics provides an up-to-date overview of applications and services for the entire supply chain.

The fair takes place on 7 and 8 November 2018
in Jaarbeursplein 6, 3521 AL Utrecht, Netherlands.

Community booth AIM: Hall 1, A081
iDTRONIC / Elincom: Booth no. 3

