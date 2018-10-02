Lifestyle

How to find the perfect wedding hair accessory for your special day

Brides can keep a consistent style by incorporating wedding hair accessories into their hairstyle, which will help to tie their hairdo in with the rest of their ensemble.

Whether you typically wear your hair up or down, you might want to take time beforehand to experiment with different hair styles and a variety of accessories. You can play around with your hair and see how different looks accentuate the features of your face as well as your dress. Be sure to permit yourself lots of time to experiment before your day.You do not want to wait until your wedding day to try a new hair style only to discover that it will not look the way you envisioned.

If you usually wear your hair down, try wearing it up while also using bridal hair pins(http://www.cosyjewelry.com/wedding-bridal-hairpin-c-1_2/) or hair vines to give you a new look. A hair vine can be used as a bun wrap to keep your long hair up while also allowing wisps to fall down by your ears for a romantic look. A hair pin can provide a focal point for your hair if you use one that has jewels or flowers attached to it. You can even have the flowers dyed to match the flowers of your bouquet.

Wearing your hair down during your wedding ceremony will add to the romantic atmosphere. You can add a headband to keep your hair off of your face and out of your way. The headband can then be used to provide a decorative air to your hairstyle. If you use a headband, it can be as decorative or a plain as you want it to be. In many cases, brides will coordinate the headband with the jewelry featured on their dress or with the colors of the bridesmaids dresses.collection the beautiful wedding hair crown(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-crown-c-1_5/),bridal hair clips and bridal hair headband from cosyjewelry.com

