Lifestyle

Gotham Glow offering the most exquisite air brush tans in NYC

Comment(0)

New York City, NY: Gotham Glow has a firm belief that beauty should be accentuated, not covered up. The Gotham Glow tanning technicians are qualified to give you the perfect tan. With the knowledge and capability to give you the body sculpting needed to make you look your very best. Tanning technicians are able to give you that perfect sun-kissed glow; without the typical opaque, dark, or unnatural look of other spray-on tans.

With five tanning styles to choose from at Gotham Glow, you will be certain to find the perfect shade to meet your needs. There is the Signature Gotham Glow look, which gives the bride and bridal party the perfect airbrush tanned look. If you are suffering from “winter-time blues” you can come in for the Micro-Glow- this is just enough tan to give you a healthy glow and beat those blue feelings. If you are craving the maximum sun-kissed glow, using the same Gotham Glow formula, you can request the Macro-Glow. Finally, there is the Gotham Glow Express tan, you can rinse the formula off in as little as two hours or for a healthier glow leave it on for up to four hours. The longer the formula, the deeper the glow becomes.

If you are planning to get married and want you and your bridal party to look their absolute best, contact Gotham Glow at http://www.gothamglow.com/book-an-appointment to book an appointment for you and the bridal party to get their in-salon, sun-kissed look in time for the big day.

If this is the first time for anyone in the bridal party to get an in-salon tan, it is recommended to take a look at the “helpful information” tab at https://www.gothamglow.com/info/#/helpful-info . This information will prepare the first time salon tanner on what to expect.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

And Little Things adds new festive collections like Rakhis to its curated fashion jewelry portfolio

And Little Things is a personalized gifting experience online store which has recently added wearable silver bead rakhis to its existing portfolio of curated fashion jewelry including bracelets, earrings, and necklaces etc. Gurgaon, India – AndLittleThings.in, an India based online personalized gift store, adds wearable silver bead rakhis to its existing portfolio of jewelry that […]
Lifestyle

Priyanka Aelay’s works catch the eye

Hyderabad, 27 July, 2018…When prominent art promoters get-together to present a show, it ought to be of a one-of-kind sublime order. If it is a combination of three likeminded patrons, then it spells bonanza for art lovers and connoisseurs. In keeping with their established credentials, Krishnakriti Foundation, Kalakriti Art Gallery and The city Hall of […]
Lifestyle

Protect Assets from Divorce Proceedings with the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne

High-stakes divorce cases involve large properties from both spouses, and one may lose significant assets during litigation. Protect properties with experienced legal advice from the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne. [COLORADO SPRINGS, 6/15/2018]—No one else knows more than the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne that unlike no-fault divorces or cases where spouses have […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *