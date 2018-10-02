Lifestyle

Gotham Glow Airbrush tans

Comment(0)

New York City, NY: Gotham Glow has a firm belief that beauty should be accentuated, not covered up. The Gotham Glow tanning technicians are qualified to give you the perfect tan. With the knowledge and capability to give you the body sculpting needed to make you look your very best. Tanning technicians are able to give you that perfect sun-kissed glow; without the typical opaque, dark, or unnatural look of other spray-on tans.

With five tanning styles to choose from at Gotham Glow, you will be certain to find the perfect shade to meet your needs. There is the Signature Gotham Glow look, which gives the bride and bridal party the perfect airbrush tanned look. If you are suffering from “winter-time blues” you can come in for the Micro-Glow- this is just enough tan to give you a healthy glow and beat those blue feelings. If you are craving the maximum sun-kissed glow, using the same Gotham Glow formula, you can request the Macro-Glow. Finally, there is the Gotham Glow Express tan, you can rinse the formula off in as little as two hours or for a healthier glow leave it on for up to four hours. The longer the formula, the deeper the glow becomes.

If you are planning to get married and want you and your bridal party to look their absolute best, contact Gotham Glow at http://www.gothamglow.com/book-an-appointment to book an appointment for you and the bridal party to get their in-salon, sun-kissed look in time for the big day.

If this is the first time for anyone in the bridal party to get an in-salon tan, it is recommended to take a look at the “helpful information” tab at https://www.gothamglow.com/info/#/helpful-info . This information will prepare the first time salon tanner on what to expect.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Adidas Questra Digital Quartz ADP6080 Watch| High quality, reliable ruggedness with a distinctive style

editor

Designed for extreme sports, designed with extraordinary passion! Adidas proves yet another time their love for the sporty lifestyles. The Adidas Questra Digital Quartz ADP6080 Watch is a product that’s not only fashionable makes you feel and play better without compromising personal comfort and style. If for nothing, the Adidas Questra Digital Quartz ADP6080 Watch […]
Lifestyle

earrings for women

earrings for women Welcome to Lanello.net Studs for ladies have been prevalent for a long time. A considerable measure of women like to hear them over neckbands, arm ornaments, and different kinds of gems in view of their accommodation. Adornments that is worn nearby the hands can act as a burden and must be evacuated […]
Lifestyle

Fossil The Minimalist 3H Quartz FS5441 Men’s Watch: Austere and Appealing

The Fossil the Minimalist 3-H Quartz FS5441 Men’s Watch functions no way different than other quartz-driven, analog three-handers. Its battery-powered quartz movement works the same way as others in the category by sending electrical energy through a quartz crystal that oscillates at a high-frequency and makes the hands go around the dial. From case to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *