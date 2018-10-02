Environment

Equitas Small Finance Bank organizes Cleanliness Drive under Swachh Bharat

2nd Oct 2018, Chennai: Equitas Small Finance Bank, the first private sector bank from Tamil Nadu post-independence, marked the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations by participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

The employees of Equitas Small Finance Bank gathered at Nelson Manikkam Road Branch in Nungambakkam to clean the area and get rid of all the plastic and other forms of waste in and around the area. All 800 branches spread across 14 states including the banking branches and Loan Centres of the bank have been instructed to participate in this cleanliness drive to clean up the area and its surroundings to create awareness about cleanliness.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India pays tribute to the Father of the Nation and will organize cleanliness drives to promote ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, a flagship mission of the Central Government, to make people aware about the advantages of cleanliness.

