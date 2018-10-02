Business

Agricultural Products Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Global Agricultural Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights
– The agricultural products industry consists of the production of Cereals (such as wheat, rice, barley etc.), Nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios etc.), Oilcrops (cottonseed, groundnuts, olives etc.), Spices & Stimulants (coffee, hops, dry chilies etc.), Sugar (sugar cane, sugar beet etc.), Pulses (beans, peas, lentils etc.), Roots & Tubers (Potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava etc.), Vegetables (cabbages, tomatoes, onions etc.), and Fruit (bananas, citrus fruits, berries etc.) 
– All volumes are provided in tonnes and all values are calculated at producer prices.
– All currency conversions use constant average 2016 exchange rates.
– The global agricultural products market had total revenues of $2,037.9bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1% between 2012 and 2016.
– Market production volume increased with a CAGR of 2% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 7.6 billion tonnes in 2016.
– The Asia-Pacific market dominates the global agricultural products market, accounting for 64.5%.

Synopsis
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Agricultural Products market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Reasons To Buy
– What was the size of the global Agricultural Products market by value in 2016?
– What will be the size of the global Agricultural Products market in 2021?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global Agricultural Products market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– Who are the top competitors in the global Agricultural Products market?

