Wireless LAN (WLAN) Antennas Market – Increasing Usage of Wireless Antenna In Connectivity Vehicles

The speed of wireless connection varies as per the signal strength received and transmitted. Therefore, antenna selection can have a substantial impact on the speed of the wireless link. Wireless LAN (WLAN) antennas are classified into two types i.e. Omni directional and Directional, by the direction in which they beam radio signals. Omni-directional antenna radiates signal equally in all directions, whereas Directional antennas offer a focused signal. These signals are transmitted in a typical oval shaped pattern having a beam size of only a few degrees. Using Omni directional antennas, the transmission can be done from a central node/ access point to users scattered all around in a particular area. Using directional antennas, point-to-point links can be developed over an extended transmission distance.

Major driving factors of wireless LAN (WLAN) antennas market that have huge impact on the growth are (i) increasing usage of wireless antenna in connectivity vehicles which helps the operator to connect and communicate with the outer world with value-added features of infotainment and map reading; (ii) growing usage of mobile internet data that has risen at an exponential rate, with the demand for next generation 4G and 5G wireless LAN networks also increasing, leading to increasing deployment of Wireless LAN antennas in next generation wireless networks. Moreover, new players developing wireless LAN antennas in the international market are also boosting the growth of wireless LAN (WLAN) antennas market in a positive manner.

The major challenge faced by most of the vendors in the wireless LAN (WLAN) antennas market is the high initial investment cost. The cost related to the acquisition of a site and the setting up process for a Wireless LAN antenna network, specifically for a telecom network, is very high. This hampers the growth of the global wireless LAN (WLAN) antennas market. The information gathered by a site survey is used to determine the number and location of access points that will achieve the required signal quality and data rate in the chosen coverage area. A site survey could also help to find sources of interference that could degrade the performance of the WLAN.

In addition, organizations need to adhere to the stringent spectrum protocols that are set by the telecommunication standard system of governments which is costly for the organizations. The attractiveness of the industry and the presence of a large number of players in the wireless LAN (WLAN) antennas market have created persistent pressure for competitive pricing, which is adversely affecting the profit margins of the organizations.

