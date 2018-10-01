Business

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market has increased its sales having 7.8% CAGR forecast 2023

Market Definition:
Probiotic dietary supplements comprise of living micro-organisms, which when taken in adequate amounts, have a beneficial effect on the body. Probiotic dietary supplements are a better alternative to conventional dietary supplements owing to health benefits associated with their consumption. These supplements are widely used in improving the gut health. Probiotics have now become a part of functional foods and beverages which will help to improve overall body metabolism.

Market Scenario:
Furthermore, product promotions through various channels have added fuel to this segment. However, product intolerance is seen to possess high risk and is considered to be a major challenge to this market. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their product lines, which has improved the share of probiotic dietary supplements in the global market. The global probiotic dietary supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2017-2023. 

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global probiotic dietary supplements market: BioGaia AB (Sweden), Probi AB (Sweden), Winclove Probiotics BV (the Netherlands), Probiotical SpA (Italy), AB Biotics, SA (Spain), Protexin (U.K), Super Smart Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Bifodan A/S (Denmark), Biocare Copenhagen ApS (Denmark), and Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (U.S.)

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the global Probiotic Dietary Supplement market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Probiotic Dietary Supplement industry?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Probiotic Dietary Supplement market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Probiotic Dietary Supplement industry?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Probiotic Dietary Supplement market?

Regional Analysis:
The global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The European region is dominating the probiotic dietary supplements market followed by the Asia Pacific. The increasing rate of gut related diseases in the European countries like Germany and France has uplifted the demand for dietary supplements in this region, which is expected to boost the growth of the probiotic dietary supplements market during the review period. Furthermore, the government support towards new product launch is considered to be the key driving factor in this region.  

