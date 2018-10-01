Number of C.D. Blocks and Villages Salem, Malaria Control Initiative Odisha, Population Demographics Cuttack-Ken Research

The government of India is playing efficient role in developing the nation’s framework at any instance. Moreover, in the healthcare industry it makes so many innovations for minimizing the negative effective of disease. Furthermore, malaria is the main public health problem in the numerous states of India which majorly includes North East segment. The government of India is projecting so many programs and projects which are very much useful for the general public as in these programs government spread awareness related to the malaria and other related viruses. According to the report analysis, ‘Structural Changes For Malaria Control In India By 2027’ states that the demand of mosquito repellents will be operate by growing consumer awareness, spread of other vector borne diseases and urbanization. In earlier time, the consumers in India have used mosquito coils which are reasonable than the electric insecticides and broadly available in the market. Meanwhile, by the time the consumers have become aware related to fact that the smoke from coil is injurious to health and sometimes create dangerous diseases related to the lungs moreover, with this the fact the producers are introducing the electric insecticides more reasonable which is also helping to fuel the demand and make the market more effective and profitable.

It is observed that in 2017, in terms of revenue, mosquito liquid has accounted the highest share as they do not result any type of smoke and is not injurious to the health of people. Moreover, the mosquito coils and cards are sold majorly in urban areas in comparison to the rural sector as the urban population is more aware of such type of products and are more conscious related to health. Moreover, the usage of untreated mosquito net and long lasting insecticide net is done in the several states for securing themselves from malaria whereas, in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh the usage of single and double bed mosquito nets are done on a large scale because of the shortage in power supply and residents of this regions are not able to use mosquito liquid. LLIN is a mosquito net which is impregnated with the insecticides and in 2017 on the large the supply of this net is done in the different states of India.

On the region wise Odisha has the largest number of malaria cases over the years. The state government of this region has taken so many initiatives for abolishing malaria. However, in this region there is a large forest area and high ratio of rural tribal population which are not aware of the vector borne disease. Moreover, there are numerous key players which are functioning with this domain and making the market more profitable and malaria free which includes Godrej consumer Products limited, SC Johnson, Jyothy Laboratories, BASF, BAYER and several other. The Mosquito repellents are the prominent used items among the home insecticides and are seen as essential goods as a result of growing awareness of the importance of maintaining health and preventing exposure to mosquito diseases. Therefore, in the coming years, it is anticipated that the mosquito repellents market in India will grow more significantly over the decades with the growing awareness related to harmful diseases such as malaria.

