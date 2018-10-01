Location-based Services (LBS) System Market Research Report 2018 by Operating System, Interaction Type and Connectivity Technology

Related Articles
IT Security most important technology trend 2018 in Germany
Villingen-Schwenningen (D), March 30th 2018 – For digital companies, IT security remains the most relevant topic of the German ITC market in 2018. That is the result of a current survey by the German high-tech association Bitkom. Two thirds of the companies questioned (67 percent) name IT security as the most important trend. “More and […]
MindSpeak Software Released a New Version of Document Writer for Microsoft Office
Document writer is an application that saves you from carrying a bag full of files it is a simple to use application that allows you to carry your work anywhere you want with ease and comfort. Document Writer features include Document editor, Document templates and samples, Document scanner, Fax, Folders & sub-folders, PDF converter, PDF […]
Baijiu Market is poised to dominate this market during 2018-2023
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Baijiu Market: By Price (Low-end, Standard, Economy, Premium, Super Premium), By Type (Thick Flavor, Sauce-Flavor, Liquid-flavor,Others); By Applications (Corporate Hospitality, Government Reception, Family Dinner, Other); & Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market will be driven by the increasing millennial population in China. Asia Pacific Holds the […]