Kishwar Merchant- Niharaica Raizada Grace the Butterfly Garden X SHEIN Event to SHOP for a CAUSE

Actresses Kishwar Merchant- Niharaica Raizada were spotted last evening at the special event, ‘Shop for a Cause’ organized by the Butterfly Garden X SHEIN India and curated by Lateral Events in association with the ‘Beti foundation’

The event which was a mix of fashion, food, music and more at the flea market, was held at Barrel & Co and proved out to be the best way to pass a Sunday.

Shein India and Barrel & Co. expressed their happiness for joining hands with such a noble cause. Their statement read, “Shein India and Barrel & co are extremely happy to be a part of a cause that helps girls child education and has made a great difference for acid attack survivors too.”

People shopped for a cause and made this event a huge success.