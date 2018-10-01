Healthcare Summit 2019

Healthcare Summit extends a warm welcome to the distinguished speakers, Healthcare Professionals, Healthcare organizations, delegates, Nobel laureates, Healthcare Researchers, Healthcare Industry leaders and Policy Makers, from around the world to London for attending the 14th World Congress on Healthcare and Technologies during the July 22-23, 2019 in London, UK.
Related Articles
Cosmetic Surgery Products Market Worldwide Major Trend Outlook 2013-2019
Cosmetic surgery is a kind of plastic surgery that aims to improve or enhance the aesthetic appearance of an individual. Cosmetic surgery can be performed on any part of the body, neck and face. Cosmetic surgery products are manufactured by using natural ingredients, chemicals and minerals. Technological advancement in the manufacturing of cosmetic surgery products […]
Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2015 – 2023
The global hospital acquired disease testing market is consolidated due to presence of very few number of players. However, these companies are engaged in high rivalry among themselves, exhibiting in the prevalence of a high degree of competition in the market. Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a report estimates that the scope for new players is very […]
28th Annual Congress on Nursing Education and Research
We are glad to invite you to our “28Th Annual Congress on Nursing Education and Research” going to be held in “Prague, Czech Republic” on September 14-15, 2018. This conference mainly focused on ‘Explore Advanced Strategies in Nursing Education and Research’. For more info: https://nursing-education.nursingconference.com