Tech

Bullet Hell with Minimalist Aesthetics: Solid Aether is Out Now

Comment(0)

Japanese indie game developer FAL Works today released their shoot ’em up game “Solid Aether” for Windows.

“Solid Aether” is a bullet hell shoot ’em up game that is extremely simple designed. It is a classic 2D shooter game featuring a variety of bullet patterns that are generated continuously in a stylish black and white world. Players will feel refreshed by dodging bullets and destroying enemies while enjoying various beautiful bullet patterns and the ambience in this abstract world.
View the Solid Aether trailer here:

“My motivation is to focus on one aesthetic aspect of bullet hell, which lies between simplicity and complexity, order and chaos, concreteness and abstraction,” said the game designer FAL. “I believe that bullet patterns in shoot ’em up games are exactly a kind of generative art. I tried to focus on the art of bullet patterns in this game, and this is also why I chose a minimalist design. I hope you enjoy how various patterns can emerge from this minimal world.”

After the release on Windows, the game will also be ported to iOS, Android and MacOS.
Features:

– Minimalist and abstract art.
The visual is artistically designed, based on black and white and using only rectangular-shaped elements, which offers an unique and comfortable gameplay.
– Variety of bullet patterns.
Consisting of countless bullets, the patterns will be deployed one after another.
– Four unique levels.
Each level is characterized by its own music and tendency of bullet patterns.
– Extremely simple game mechanics.
No bombs. No power-ups. No items. Just dodge and shoot.
– Newbie friendly.

You can easily recover from mistakes by destroying enemies and receiving extra lives, which lets you enjoy the game even if you aren’t familiar with shmups.
Price: $6.99

Check out the webpage of Solid Aether:
https://www.fal-works.com/solid-aether/

Buy Solid Aether on Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/910730/Solid_Aether/

Press copy available at:
– distribute(): https://dodistribute.com/access/DVy9Nw9bkK/
– Keymailer: https://keymailer.co/g/games/67213

Related Articles
Tech

Analytics as a Service Market 2018 – 2023 Global Key Players: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Google Inc, EMC Corporation

Market Highlights: The analytics services forms a basic framework of the analytical capabilities of any system. Analytics as a service works as an extensible platform necessarily working through cloud-based deployment by which various analytical tools (predictive and prescriptive) are restructured by the end-user to process efficiently and interpret huge volume of heterogeneous data. Through this […]
Tech

Analysis of Active Infrared Detector Market in Global Industry: Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2018

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Active Infrared Detector Market to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Active Infrared Detector manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the […]
Tech

Recommendation Search Engine Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Market Highlights: With the beginning of web era, there has been an information overload over the internet which often makes it exhaustive for the user to get the relevant information. This issue is resolved by search engines like Google, Yahoo and many more,however, even they fail to provide personalized data. So, to additionally filter the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *