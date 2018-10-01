Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors Market-Global Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast, 2017-2025

Market Introduction

Ambulatory blood pressure monitors map the blood pressure of an individual on a daily basis. A digital blood pressure machine attached to a belt is strapped either on the arm or on the wrists. These devices are useful to check if the level of blood pressure of an individual is higher performing daily chores compared to the level mapped in a clinic, which is also known as a white coat effect. Ambulatory blood pressure monitors are used to check several types of conditions related to hypertensions such as episodic hypertension, autonomic hypertension, masked hypertension, and hypotensive symptoms caused due to antihypertensive medications among others.

Rising number of people suffering from high and low blood pressure issues is greatly fueling the market growth of ambulatory blood pressure monitors. According to the World Heart Federation, high blood pressure, also called hypertension is the leading cause for strokes and it is greatly responsible for ischemic strokes and hemorrhagic stroke

Market Dynamics

Rising aging population across the globe is one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the ambulatory blood pressure monitors market. The aging population is highly susceptible to strokes and related cardiovascular diseases. According to United Nations, one in eight people across the globe were aged 60 and above in 2015 and by 2030, one in six people is expected to be above 60 years of age. Further, by 2050, one in five people is expected to be more than 60 years of age. According to Insights and Reports, approximately 70% of the strokes occur in people who aging over 60. According to Insights and Reports, U.S. witnesses more than 750,000 people suffering from strokes every year. It is listed as the 4th leading cause of death, resulting in more than 150,000 deaths in the country. Further, approximately 85% of the strokes are classified as ischemic. This has given rise to the demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitors in the country.

Further, rising demand for portable devices for monitoring blood pressure has become a trend among the populace including the young population. Unhealthy lifestyle which results from hectic work schedule, high consumption of fast food, and higher consumption tobacco and related products have created an awareness among the population regarding cardiovascular diseases that could lead to stroke. Keeping this into consideration, manufacturers operating in the electronics industry have begun to incorporate health monitoring features in smartphones and smart-watches as well. For instance, Omron Corporation, a key player in the medical devices industry, is expected to launch a smart-watch later this year called HeartGuide. This smart-watch is expected to monitor the blood pressure of an individual on a daily basis. The HeartGuide is also expected to feature an extra-stiff band similar to blood pressure cuff, which will inflate to take an oscillometric measurement. Further, the watch will also be programmed to take blood pressure readings during night time in order to measure the risk of stroke and hyper tension while sleeping. However, the product is undergoing clinical test and is expected to be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the third quarter of 2018.These factors are responsible for the high growth of the ambulatory blood pressure monitors market at present.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

Based on product type, the global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market has been segmented into wrist bands, and arm bands among others. Wrist bands dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user the ambulatory blood pressure monitors market has been classified into hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers, surgical centers and home care among others.

Geographical Outlook

North America led the global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market in 2016, followed by Europe. Rising prevalence of heart diseases, coupled with higher spending capacity for expensive medical devices are some of the factors pushing the market growth of ambulatory blood pressure monitors in the region. U.S. is spearheading the growth of the market in North America. According to Insights and Reports, more than 650,000 people die owing to cardiovascular diseases every year in the U.S. Further, healthcare spending per capita in the U.S amounted to US$ 10,554 in 2017. These factors are greatly pushing the market for ambulatory blood pressure monitors in the country.

According to Insights and Reports, Europe recorded more than 4.1 million deaths caused due to cardiovascular diseases in 2017, while more than 2 million deaths were recorded in the European Union. Deaths caused to ischemic heart diseases and strokes showed higher rates Central Europe and Eastern Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to project the fastest growth during the forecast period with India, China and Japan being in the forefront for the growth of this industry. Strengthening economic conditions in China and India, increasing spending capacities on healthcare facilities coupled with rising government spending on healthcare facilities are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth of ambulatory blood pressure monitors.

Competitive Landscape

A & D Company Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Microlife A.G., Schiller A.G., Omron Corporation, General Electric, and SunTech Medical Inc. among others are some of the key players operating in the field of ambulatory blood pressure monitors market.

