Health and Wellness

Turmeric (Curcumin):Uses and Origin

Comment(0)

Of course, you must have prior knowledge of ‘Turmeric’ and its related uses, but have you ever come across the origin of this product and how it can be used?
Turmeric is a spice that comes from the turmeric plant. It is commonly used in Asian food. You probably know turmeric as the main spice in curry. It has a warm, bitter taste and is frequently used to flavor or color curry powders, mustards, butters, and cheeses. Where rest of the world including Asian countries uses turmeric as an antioxidant, U.S. uses it as a main components of curry powder.
Let’s understand more about its uses and side effects:
• Why do people really use turmeric?
A substance in turmeric, called ‘Curcumin’ plays it all. It helps to reduce inflammation. Research also shows that the presence of Curcumin blocks the growth of certain tumors in human body; helping the body to react healthy with the usage of Turmeric.
Whereas our Vitboost turmeric formula has 1500mg of Turmeric Curcumin with 95% Standardized Curcuminoids per serving (Highest Potency) and10mg of Bioperine (black pepper) for enhanced absorption and bio-availability.
• What amount of turmeric must be consumed?
There is no standard dosage. Ask your health care provider for advice.
• What are the risks/side effects of consuming Turmeric in heavy doses?
Though its constituents can help you boost your bio-availability but on the other hand; it can cause nausea and diarrhea, especially in high doses or after long-term use. It might also pose a risk of ulcers in high doses.
As a topical treatment, it can cause skin irritation. Caution is advised when turmeric is taken by people known to have gallstones; consult your health care provider first.Pregnant Ladies must avoid the usage of this product and should consult doctor if required.
• What are the benefits of our Vitboost Turmeric Curcumin?
Supports healthy joints & brain function and memory – Helps regulate immune & digestive system – Promotes Cardiovascular health. Similar to Bio Schwartz and Nature’s Nutrition Turmeric Curcumin with Bioperine.

https://rebrand.ly/amazoda087

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Santamedical Launches SM-1100P Pink Color Finger Pulse Oximeter on Amazon

People who are looking for an accurate Finger Pulse Oximeter can consider the aforementioned website for the SM-1100 Oximeter. It is FDA approved and is priced at $18.95 on Amazon, which is being described as competitive. It is important to check the oxygen saturation of a person in certain conditions and having an Oximeter is […]
Health and Wellness

What is the difference between a Sports Medicine Physician and an Orthopedic Surgeon?

Sports Medicine physicians specialize in the complete health care of athletes whereas Orthopedic Surgeons specialize in the operative treatment of injuries. Both are trained in the care of musculoskeletal problems. Sports Medicine physicians are additionally trained in the non-musculoskeletal aspects of sports health. Common examples include: concussions, exercise-induced asthma, overtraining and fatigue, return to play […]
Health and Wellness

Optical Microscopes Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2025

The global optical microscopes market was valued at around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Optical Microscope – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025.’ Expansion of the global […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *