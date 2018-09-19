Syringe Filters Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout 2024

Syringe filter, commonly known as wheel filter, is fitted with a cartridge at the end of a syringe. Syringe filter works with the help of a lock fitting which is used to provide a secure fitting to the syringe. The use of a needle is optimal and can be fitted to the end of the syringe filter during usage. The syringe filter generally consists of a plastic wrapped with a membrane like substance, which serves as a filter. The fluid used to be purified can be cleaned by drawing it through the syringe filters and forcing the unfiltered fluid out. Syringe filters can be used to filter solid drugs prior to injection. The filters get rid of many impurities present in drugs in the form of fungal spores, bacteria, or fillers. However, usage of pills and other drugs in liquid form for administering into the body can bring a profit to the pharmaceutical industry.

High prevalence of diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, cancer, and other infectious diseases, rise in patient awareness, and growth in research and development initiatives are the driving factors for the syringe filters market. Presence of fungal spores and bactericidal in the semipermeable membrane of syringe filters is expected to hamper the syringe filters market growth during the forecast period.

The global syringe filters market has been segmented based on type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the market for syringe filter is classified into cellulose acetate syringe filter, glass fiber syringe filter, nitrocellulose polymer syringe filter, nylon syringe filter, polyethersulfone polymer syringe filter, and others. In terms of application, the market is classified into pharmaceutical, environmental, biotechnology, food/beverage, and agricultural. Infectious disease and impure transfer of pyrogen is likely to show growth in market segment. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into diagnostic laboratories, life sciences and research & development, hospitals, and others. In terms of geography, the market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates the global syringe filters market due to increase in drug purification agency and high demand for HPLC systems in pharmaceutical industries and biotechnology industries. Automated filtration systems and hard-to-filter samples are expected to drive the syringe filters market in North America. Europe is the second leading market for syringe filters as there are favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to change in lifestyle, rise in awareness among patients, and increase in per capita expenditure. In addition, economic growth is supporting the health care infrastructure improvement in developing countries such as India and China by expanding the different pharmaceutical and biotechnological research units.

The major players operating in the global syringe market include GE Healthcare, Sterlitech Corporation, Pall Corporation, and Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

