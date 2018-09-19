Tech

sand washing plant design

Washing plant estructure:

Accumulation of bulk material in hopper with regulation of caudal through a moving feeder.

Separation and washing of various distribution fractions in sizers with watering.

Accumulation of gravels and different fractions through conveyer or directly between walls beneath sizer.

Washing and wringer of sand’s pulp and flowing water by inferior sizer’s mesh. the most effective thanks to carry this laundry stage is thru a hidrocyclone with clothes dryer. Here it’s obtained for one facet the laundry and clothes dryer sand and for different the dirty water from the method.

Sand wringer accumulation by a conveyer typically rotating

Clays and filler dirty water clarification in subsiding tank or clarification with the assistance of a flocculant answer. There ar 2 objectives during this stage: recover the foremost amount of water to the method and concentrate the sludges produces to cut back the quantity within the sorting jack or optimize the filter press size.

