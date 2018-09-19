Uncategorized

PP(polypropylene) Series Pleated Filter Cartridge

Comment(0)

1. PP1 Pleated Filter Cartridge:

PP1 is made of polypropylene composite membrane by hot melt welding with integral structure. The filter element is 100% tested to ensure the performance of the product.

The relative filtration accuracy and rejection rate are over 90%.

Pure polypropylene health filter material, no dielectric phenomenon, conform to the standard of medicine and food industry.

It can be used for chemical disinfection and repeated on-line steam disinfection high filtration efficiency, high flux, long service life cleaning and regeneration, economical and practical

Filtration of Pharmaceutical Liquid, Biological Products, Plasma, Medicinal Solvents, Pre-filtration of RO and Pre-filtration of Gas

Filtration of chemical solvents, fine chemicals, filtration of edible oils
Mineral water, liquor, syrup, juice and other filtration.

2. PP2 Pleated Filter Cartridge:
PP2 is made of precision polypropylene composite membrane as the filtering medium, and is made by hot melt welding of the whole structure. No adhesive, no dielectric peeling phenomenon. The filter core 100% is tested through strict integrity to ensure product performance. Characteristics:

High filtration accuracy, rejection rate of more than 95%, good chemical compatibility and good acid and alkali resistance.

Pure polypropylene sanitary filter material, no media shedding phenomenon, in line with the pharmaceutical and food industry standards chemical disinfection and repeated on-line steam disinfection high filtration efficiency, high flux, long service life

Related Articles
Uncategorized

El Paso Mexican Restaurant Offers a Variety of Mexican Delicacies

El Paso Mexican Restaurant takes pride in its authentic Mexican cuisine. Customers in Alexandria, VA flock to the restaurant for a scrumptious dining experience. [SPRINGFIELD, 07/11/2018] – El Paso Mexican Restaurant provides authentic Mexican cuisine and homemade entrees to customers in the Washington Metropolitan Area. From its irresistible daily Mexican specials to its joyful ambiance, […]
Uncategorized

Citronellyl Formate Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2023

Citronellyl formate also known as citronellol formate or 3,7-Dimethyl-6-octen–yl is a chemical compound used as a fragrance ingredient. Citronellyl formate is transparent colorless oily liquid with characteristic odor. Citronellyl formate has fruity smell, pear, and fresh floral odor. Although it has pungent odor, but has distinctly similar smell of fresh floral and rose petals. Citronellyl […]
Uncategorized

Oshi Software Provides Smart Solutions for Digital Sketching

26th June 2018 — Oshi Software proposes to you the very best paint application, that will be able to teach you many drawing techniques that will definitely help you to develop yourself a good painter. For all those willing to discover all the beauty of digital sketching and painting in general, there is a great […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *