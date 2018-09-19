Business

Navigating the Fair Labor Standards Act: Minimizing Your Company’s Liability

Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Navigating the Fair Labor Standards Act: Minimizing Your Company’s Liability” attendees will Understand what is “time worked”, exempt versus non-exempt status and how to calculate your employees’ overtime correctly so to avoid these costly suits. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Oct 04, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), commonly referred to as the Wage and Hour Act, was passed in 1938 and since then has been amended many times. The major provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act are concerned with minimum wage rates and overtime payments, child labor, and equal rights. The US Department of Labor, Wage & Hour Division, oversees Federal labor laws. Additionally, the State’s Department of Labor administers state labor laws.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Diane L. Dee, President of
Advantage HR Consulting, LLC has over 25 years of experience in the Human Resources arena. Diane’s background includes experience in Human Resources consulting and administration in corporate, government, consulting and pro bono environments. Diane founded Advantage HR Consulting, LLC in early 2016.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• An overview of FLSA regulations (minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping, and child labor standards
• Determining who is and isn’t covered under FLSA
• FLSA terminology defined: exempt, non-exempt, classifications, safe harbor, etc
• Understanding how the Department of Labor enforcement looks for FLSA violations
• Consequences of violating FLSA regulations: audits, penalties, class action
lawsuits and more
• Understanding exempt vs. non-exempt criteria testing and classifications
• Guidelines for correctly determining total compensation levels when dealing with
salary, commission, and bonuses
• The “safe harbor” provision

To register for the webinar, visit
https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/navigating-the-fair-labor-standards-act-minimizing-your-company%E2%80%99s-liability?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-
Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit
www.edupliance.com

