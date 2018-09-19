Business

Mobile Banking Market 2018-2023: Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Strong Growth in Future

Market Scenario:

Mobile banking is an online system provided on mobile phones where customers are offered by banking services. With internet becoming the latest trend for the technology users, mobile banking has become the most popular technology for the users. The customers no long need to visit banks for undergoing banking transaction. Mobile banking gives customers an opportunity to bank from anywhere around the world at any time.

The banking industry in the market is adopting new challenges and initiatives in order to drive customer expectation and satisfaction. The customers are quickly implementing new banking apps introduced by banks in order to make use of the new technology introduced. This has been one of the driving factors behind the growth of Mobile Banking Market. Smartphone applications are changing the method of banking services implemented by the customers which is also one of the driving factors for growth in mobile banking market. The advantage of using mobile banking is that it is more secured and risk free than online or internet banking. The only drawback of using mobile banking is that regular use of mobile banking can apply extra charges from the banks for offering the services. 

Mobile banking market is segmented on the basis of solution, technology and deployment. The solution segment consists of customer management, mobile banking features, mobile payment features and mobile trading features. By solution segment, mobile banking features include balance enquiry, recent transactions information, fund transfer, transfer of money using email address or mobile number and alert services. By giving a missed call from the registered mobile number to the bank’s official number gives the customer details about the account balance. These services fulfill the customer expectation and satisfaction which has led to increase in demand for mobile banking in the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the mobile banking market are –  Temenos Group AG (Switzerland), Nymbus Inc. (U.S.), Neptune Software PLC (U.K.), Strands Inc. (U.S.), Capital Banking Solutions (U.S.), Dais Software Company (Bulgaria), Ebanq B.V (Netherlands), Apex Software Ltd. (Kenya), Fisa System (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Mobile banking market is segmented on the basis of Solution, Technology and Deployment.

Mobile Banking Market by Solution:

  • Customer management
  • Mobile banking features
  • Mobile payment features
  • Mobile trading features
  • Others

Mobile Banking Market by Technology:

  • Wireless application protocol (WAP)
  • Standalone mobile application

Mobile Banking Market by Deployment:

  • On-cloud
  • On-premise

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Mobile Banking Market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to acquire largest market share due to increase in demand of adopting mobile banking through smartphones where the customers use mobile channels to interact with the banks rather than visiting the banks. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market due to faster transactions and mobile payments done by the bank which has led to increase in adoption of mobile banking used by the Europeans to make transactions.

Intended Audience:

  • Banks
  • Government organizations
  • Mobile network operators
  • Retail network operators
  • Security service providers
  • Payment service providers
  • Regulators
  • Research organizations
  • Technology end users

