Medical Aid – Find the Right Health Cover

Medical Aid is a digital platform that aims to help its members find the most suitable medical scheme that best meets their budget and healthcare needs. The platform allows users to access crucial information on various medical schemes and also compare the various options. It is an easy-to-use interface where you can input your requirements and budget, to view all available health plans that cater to your needs within just a few minutes. They offer medical covers from established brands providing effective health cover to their millions of members.

Products:-

Keyhealth Medical Scheme:

Keyhealth medical scheme is one of the renowned health cover brands in South Africa. The scheme values transparency and is administered by PPS Healthcare. Their medical aid cover is distributed in five packages aimed at providing smart health cover options that can guarantee value for money.

Discovery Health Medical Scheme:

With a market share of more than 50%, Discovery Health is South Africa’s largest medical scheme administrator. Supporting 2.7 million beneficiaries, they boast of contributing to a healthier society. They offer 23 medical plan options along with a number of incentives that provide unlimited hospital cover and many other benefits. They also run a wellness program, Vitality, to encourage a healthy lifestyle and deliver better health for its members.

FedHealth Medical Scheme:

Since its establishment in 1936, FedHealth has emerged as a popular health partner. Administered by Medscheme, they believe in treating their thousands of members as part of their family. They offer a variety of options with an aim to satisfy the diverse needs of their members.

Medihelp Medical Scheme

Medihelp is one of the leading open medical schemes in South Africa with more than 110 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Pursuing an individualised approach, they offer 10 options ranging from a stand-alone plan to comprehensive chronic care plans. Covering about 200,000 lives, they provide affordable, yet effective health covers that cater to the health care needs of their members.

Momentum Health Medical Scheme:

Momentum Medical Scheme is a renowned brand that is known for focusing on their member’s health and financial plans. They offer 6 options that are aimed at providing both health and financial benefits to their members. They are administered by MMI Health and offer many benefits and services for free to encourage preventive care.

To get a quote, please visit https://www.medicalaid.co.za/.

Contact:

9 Queen Street,

Durbanville, 7550

South Africa

Phone: 021 975 2266

Fax: 0866 487 764

Email: contact@medicalaid.co.za