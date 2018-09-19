Business

Land Mobile Radio Market Global Sales Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Global Land Mobile Radio Market Research Report — By Type (In-vehicle & Hand Portable), by Technology (Analog & Digital), Frequency (VHF & UHF), By End-users (Defense & Military, Real Estate & Construction, Transportation, Retail) – Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) is a communication device, popularly known as two-way radios or walkie-talkies which are generally used by security personnel and used in taxis and police vans. The LMR system is a terrestrially-based specialized push to talk wireless communication system largely used for critical communications by public safety organizations such as police and firefighters. LMR systems are also commonly used in the commercial sector, finding their applications in utilities, industrial, transportation, security, logistics and defense & military.

With the advent of technology, the conventional land mobile radio (Analog LMR system) has been transformed into digital LMR system which is more compatible with voice and data. Unlike analog LMR system which works on dedicated frequencies and channels allotted to individual groups of users, digital LMR systems have evolved as more advanced trunked systems. With the help of computer-controlled access, the trunked systems facilitate channels to be shared among a large group of users.

Increasing demand for public security and the emergence of push-to-talk over cellular systems are expected to be major driving factors for the growth of land mobile radio market over the forecast period. On the other hand, replacement and upgrade cycles for LMR System are considered to be a challenging factor for the growth of the market.

The Global Land Mobile Radio market is expected to reach approximately USD 25.65 billion by 2023 growing with an approximate 16% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Key Players

Some of the key players of Land Mobile Radio market include Harris Corporation (U.S.), AIRBUS DS Communications (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Simoco Wireless Solutions (U.K.), JVC Kenwood Corporation (U.S.), Thales SA (France), RELM Wireless Corporation (U.S.), Hytera (China), and Tait Radio Communications Limited (New Zealand).

Segmentation

The Land Mobile Radio market is differentiated by type, technology, frequency, and end-users.

By type, the land mobile radio market is sub-segmented as in-vehicle and hand portable LMR. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into analog technology and digital technology. Additionally, digital technology is governed by different standards namely P25, Tetra, DMR, and others (dPMR, NXDN)

Depending on the frequencies, the market is sub-segmented into very high frequency (VHF), Ultra high frequency (UHF), and others. VHF is further categorized into low band frequency which ranges from 30MHz to 50 MHz, and high band frequencies which range from 152MHz to 174 MHz. Whereas, The UHF ranges from 450 MHz to 512 MHz. Other frequencies consist of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and 900 MHz. Lastly, on the basis of end-users, the market is categorized as defense & military, real estate & construction, transportation, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Land Mobile Radio market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the land mobile radio market. The U.S. and Canada are leading countries in the market owing to continuous innovation to develop sophisticated land mobile radios which is expected to increase the demand for portable land mobile radio market over the forecast period. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth in the market with China, Japan, South Korea, and India leading the region. The market growth is primarily attributable to the increasing security concerns and public safety measures.

