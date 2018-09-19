Tech

Innovative Price Guide Tool Shows Machinist Market Value of Used Machines

Comment(0)

(September 12, 2018) – With the current rapid technology advancements in the machine industry, manufacturers across the U.S. are constantly upgrading to the newest and highest quality machines. Upgrading to new machines means manufacturers are often inundated with used machines with no place to store them. CNC Machines has created a free solution that helps manufacturers make room for new machines by selling used CNC Machines using the CNCMachines.com Price Guide tool.

The online pricing tool works much like Zillow or Zestimate, giving manufacturers a guide to sell their used machines for a fair market value. CNC Machines is excited to launch the new CNCMachines.com Price Guide tool at the IMTS 2018 show in Chicago at the McCormick Place September 10-15.

“In this time of rebuilding American manufacturing, we need innovative tools like CNCMachines.com to help U.S. manufacturers and machinist get the highest quality equipment in order to succeed in this market,” said Curt Doherty, CEO of CNC Machines. “In terms of used CNC Machines, I choose to focus on transparency to help machine shops and manufacturers sell their used machines for the best price.”

Although the launch is independent of the IMTS 2018 show, CNC Machines finds it a perfect opportunity to get feedback from manufacturers so that CNC Machines can continue to improve the quality and performance of CNCMachines.com. A CNC Machine dealer veteran with 25 years of experience greatly contributed his knowledge of the industry to help develop CNCMachines.com

The mission and main goal of CNCMachines.com is to help American machinist and manufacturers grow. Doherty believes this tool will help grow the industry and provide more opportunities, jobs and ROI without the huge overhead, as well as helping manufacturers get the most value for their used CNC Machines.

The price guide tool is available right now at CNCMachines.com and any feedback or ideas to help improve the price guide tool is greatly encouraged.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jonathan Alonso
Jonathan@cncmachines.com

Related Articles
Tech

Distec’s new website now live on distec.de

Distec, a leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications, has revised its website and moved from datadisplay-group.de to distec.de. “Data Display GmbH previously acted as a holding company for the companies of the Data Display Group: Distec GmbH in Germany, Display Technology Ltd. in the UK and […]
Tech

Global Flight Tracking Market 2018 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Flight Tracking Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Flight Tracking Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Flight Tracking Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players […]
Tech

Commercial Telematics Market : Fleet/Asset Management System Segment to Gain Share

The global Commercial Telematics Market is expected to reach USD 114.28 billion by 2025 on account of to the rapid penetration of smart connectivity systems in passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles. Continuous software developments to link smartphones to the vehicle to improve drive quality, increase road safety, and monitor real-time positioning of automobiles to avoid […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *