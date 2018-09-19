Tech

How to Make Money with Your Smartphone

While many of us are consumed with our all mighty smartphones, it’s good to take a step back and realize the wonder that it is. Smartphone technology and its ability to give you immediate access to high speed internet makes these gadgets a force to be reckoned with. They not only provide convenience and entertainment, but also have become a means for making money or helping you do your job better. Here are five ways smartphones can help you make money.

1. Manage Social Media Marketing
The job title of social media influencer has not only become a coveted, potentially very well-paid position, a social media influencer is the modern-day celebrity. You can make money by capitalizing on the timeliness and real-time interactions social media calls for, especially when you do it from your smartphone. Aside from social media influencers, many in the marketing realm have come into roles where they must manage social media for their brand or their client, which means having access to a smartphone and fast internet service is key.

