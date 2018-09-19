Health and Wellness

Hearing Associates Inc. Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

Comment(0)

Hearing Associates Inc is pleased to announce their 30th anniversary. They’ve been serving their patients with the best possible audiology and hearing aids in the area since 1985 and hope to be around to help them for 30 more years.

Hearing Associates is offering a free hearing aid trial to new patients in honor of their 30th anniversary. The doctors and staff know how important it is to hear the world around you. They work hard to correct hearing loss for each and everyone of their patients.

The hearing aids that they offer are top-quality and come from only the top manufacturers in the business.

For more information on their anniversary and the free hearing aid trial consultation, visit the website of Hearing Associates or call 410-939-2030.

About Hearing Associates: Hearing Associates has been in the business of helping patients hear clearly since 1985. They are dedicated to their patients and believe being able to hear helps you live a better quality of life.

Company: Hearing Associates
Address: 251 Lewis Lane, Suite 302, Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Phone No : (410) 939-2030
Fax No : (410) 939-2031
Email ID: toniaudiology@gmail.com
https://www.hearingassociatesmd.com/

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Coronary Stents Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019

The global coronary stents market is characterized by the continual introduction of innovative business strategies by the market players. The market exhibits an intensely competitive landscape wherein each market player is fixed on establishing its supremacy over the competitors. Owing to the intense level of competition, it is difficult for new entrants to sustain in […]
Health and Wellness

BGP Is Now REACH Compliant

BGP is pleased to announce they have paid the REACH registration fees, thus completing their registration. As a nicotine and nicotine product manufacturer, the company will be required to hold REACH registration in order to sell their products in Europe starting May 1, 2018. Without the REACH registration, BGP would no longer be able to […]
Health and Wellness

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance organises Blood Donation camp in association with Rotary Club

June 27, 2018, Gurugram: DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance (DPLI), one of the leading life insurance companies in India recently organized a blood donation camp in association with the Rotary Club blood bank in Gurugram. The camp was organised as a part of the CSR initiatives of DHFL Pramerica Life insurance Company. The one day camp […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *