Business

Greaves Appoints Condor Associates as Representative in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia

Comment(0)

Greaves Corp has appointed Condor Associates as manufacturer’s representative to serve electrical distributors in the Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia territory. Condor Associates is headquartered at 2901 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw PA and can be reached by phone at 800.283.9504 or www.condorassociates.com. The agency has been serving electrical distributors and contractors in the territory area since 1981 and handles mechanical lugs and numerous other product lines to electrical distributors for the electrical trades.

Greaves is a full-line manufacturer of mechanical lugs and electrical connectors supplying electrical distributors serving the electrical construction trades. Product categories include USAtm insulated multi-cable power distribution connectors, compression lugs and splices in both copper and dual-rated aluminum, Shoo-Pintmadapters and Shoo-Intm compression lugs for flexible cable, many types of bronze grounding clamps including the unique Jonestm Rebar Clamps, mechanical lugs, substation connectors, and more. Market categories include Power Distribution, Pool and Spa, Underground/Direct Burial, Service Entrance, Irreversible Grounding Grid, Wire Management, and Substation, among others.

For more information on Greaves compression connectors, mechanical lugs, and other products and area representatives, visit the Greaves website at www.greaves-usa.com, or call 1-800-243-1130. Greaves Corporation is located at 30 Industrial Park Road, Centerbrook, CT 06409, USA.

Related Articles
Business

Cefprozil Market Key Players, CAGR(2.14%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Cefprozil Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Cefprozil industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Cefprozil Report also determine the […]
Business

Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Automotive Parts Die Casting Market 2018 Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Parts Die Casting Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, […]
Business

Buy Affordable Furniture In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Decorating one’s home with stylish yet functional and affordable furniture is something everyone yearns for. Keeping this in mind, Ashley HomeStore dedicatedly works towards providing its clients affordable, stylish and durable furniture for their homes. It has been serving the residents of Killeen, TX with high quality affordable furniture since 1985. Its mission […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *