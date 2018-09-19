Tech

Global Robo-advisory Market set for 53.54% CAGR Growth

Comment(0)

Mumbai – Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, published a report on the global robo-advisory market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that the global robo-advisory market is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.54% and reach a market size of USD 73.70 Bn by 2023.

Robo-advisors are algorithm-based digital platforms that collect information from customers through online surveys to understand their financial objectives and goals. Technological advancements and increased internet penetration are the primary growth drivers for the growth of the global robo-advisory market. Diversified services offered by entrants are also expected to proliferate growth of the market.

However, the credibility of financial advice provided and the possibilities of conflicts of interests of the clients are expected to limit the growth of the global robo-advisory market. Also, robustness and transparency of algorithms, and consumer disengagement of business models can act as challenges for the overall growth of the market.

Key highlights of this report:
• Current market demand, along with expected demand for robo-advisory services from the various types of robo-advisors, including pure and hybrid ones
• Current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the robo-advisory market
• Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market
• Key opportunities for the robo-advisory market
• Market trends in the global robo-advisory market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for robo-advisors to determine the viability of the market, so that they can develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments. The report will help brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Global Robo-advisory Market Report :
https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/global-robo-advisory-market-2015-2023.html

Related Articles
Tech

Reason behind fall of bitcoin price

In the fast few weeks the price of bitcoin has reduced drastically the main reason behind the fall is one of the most formidable place for crypto exchange where a datacenter was hacked and it caused a lot of disruption in the crypto market and the on of the major crypto Bitcoin fall drastically that […]
Tech

Frequency Synthesizer Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History and Demand 2018-2023

editor

Market Scenario: The emerging trend in frequency synthesizer market is increasing usage of frequency synthesizer in mobile phone. Texas Instrument is one of the major player in frequency synthesizer market that has manufactured a range of frequency synthesizer product such as LMX2541 which is an ultra-low noise frequency synthesizer. Qorvo Inc. is one of the prominent […]
Tech

Future Trends of Customer Support Software Market by Product, Technology, Growth Factors and Trends by Forecast 2018

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Customer Support Software Market to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Customer Support Software manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *