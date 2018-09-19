Tech

Global Parental Control Software Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2022

This report focuses on the global Parental Control Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parental Control Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Parental Control Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study
McAfee,Avanquest,Bitdefender,CyberPatrol,IwantSoft,Net Nanny,SaferKid,Webroot,Norton,Mobicip,Kaspersky,Qustodio,Clean Router,OpenDNS,SafeDNS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smartphones
Tablets
Computers

Market segment by Application, split into
Home
School
Office

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Parental Control Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Parental Control Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Parental Control Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Parental Control Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Smartphones
1.4.3 Tablets
1.4.4 Computers
1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parental Control Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

