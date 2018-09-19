Business

Glass Coatings Industry in Europe : Share, Market Forecast, Analysis And Growth Research Report

19 September 2018: The Europe Glass Coatings Industry Situation and Prospects Research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Glass Coatings industry.

In 2016, the world economy expanded by just 2.2 per cent, the slowest rate of growth since the Great Recession of 2009. Underpinning the sluggish global economy are the feeble pace of global investment, dwindling world trade growth, flagging productivity growth and high levels of debt. World gross product is forecast to expand by 2.7 per cent in 2017 and 2.9 per cent in 2018, with this modest recovery more an indication of economic stabilization than a signal of a robust and sustained revival of global demand. 

For the sake of making you deeply understand the Glass Coatings industry and meeting you needs to the report contents, Europe Glass Coatings Industry Situation and Prospects Research report will stands on the report reader’s perspective to provide you a deeply analysis report with the integrity of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. 

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

  • Liquid Glass Coatings
  • Nano Glass Coating
  • Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Glass Coatings in each application, can be divided into

  • Automotive
  • Marine
  • Aerospace & Aviation
  • Building & Construction
  • Others

This report Glass Coatings in Europe market, especially in Germany, Russia, UK, France, Italy and Other Region focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

  • Arkema
  • Covestro
  • Opticote
  • NanoTech Coatings
  • CCM GmbH
  • PPG Industries
  • Warren Paint

 

 

